311 Drafthouse, DreamLawn offering free meals through Blessing Menu

PIQUA — 311 Drafthouse, in partnership with DreamLawn, Inc., are offering free meals to Piqua residents in need through its Blessing Menu.

Tom Elliott, owner of 311 Drafthouse, said he and one of his regulars at 311 Drafthouse, Ron McConnaughey of DreamLawn, Inc., joined together to help offer hot meals to residents in need during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. To offset the costs of food on the Blessing Menu, 311 Drafthouse is paying for the labor and DreamLawn is paying for the food.

“People still need to be fed,” Elliott said. “The first week, we did about 50 meals.” That number has since gone down to a couple a week, and Elliott speculated that may have been due to people receiving stimulus checks at around that time.

“We’re going to offer this until we open back up,” Elliott said. He also commended McConnaughey, his family, and DreamLawn for offering to help and working quickly to make this initiative happen, as Elliott said it came together almost over overnight.

The Blessing Menu offers the choice between three hot meals, including a hot ham and Swiss sandwich, a hot turkey and Swiss sandwich, or a quesadilla. Each of those meals come with a drink and the choice of fries or chips.

Elliott said those options have been relatively cost effective and allow them to spread out of the ingredients.

While they have been typically offering this menu through hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, as well as between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Fridays, Elliott said they have not been turning anyone away if they order outside of those hours.

In order to order from the Blessing Menu, call (937) 418-4865. Elliott said you can also place an order through 311 Drafthouse’s regular number at (937) 615-9705.

311 Drafthouse is also offering special takeout and delivery menu items for purchase during this time, which can be found on its website at 311drafthouse.com.

While the pandemic has drastically affected 311 Drafthouse’s sales, Elliott praised the local community for continuing to support the restaurant and order takeout.

“The community of Piqua has been fantastic,” Elliott said.

311 Drafthouse is located at 311 N. Main St., Piqua. For pick-up orders, call (937) 615-9705. For delivery orders, call (937) 418-4865. Take-out hours include 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and between 4:30-8 p.m. on Saturdays. 311 Drafthouse is closed Sunday and Monday.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com.

