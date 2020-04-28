COVID-19 cases, deaths remain same

By Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County saw no new COVID-19 cases or deaths over the 24-hour period between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, according to Miami County Public Health (MCPH) officials.

The county has a total of 25 coronavirus deaths, which include 21 nursing home-related deaths and four deaths related to community spread, according to MCPH officials.

There remain 136 COVID-19 cases in Miami County, which include 42 nursing home-related, 37 healthcare workers and 57 considered community spread cases.

The county has also now had 49 people hospitalized related to the coronavirus, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

On Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine reminded that expanded testing will begin this week, on Wednesday, with daily testing of 7,200 a day, or about 49,00o per week.

The final expansion will be the week of May 27 with 22,275 tests per day with more than 150,000 tests per week. Contact tracing also is being “ramped up” around the state, DeWine said.

In Ohio, the state has recorded 16,769 cases with 444 new cases in a 24-hour time period from Monday to Tuesday. There are 799 deaths total in the state with 46 deaths recorded in the same time frame.

Hospitalizations from coronavirus have totaled 3,340 with 108 in the 24 hours from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon. Intensive care admissions total 1,004 with 26 of those in the last 24 hours, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The total cases include 57 percent males and 43 percent females with a median age of 51 years old. The age range is from under 1 year old to 106 years old.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/04/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-54.jpg

No new cases reported in 24-hour period