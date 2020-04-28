Businesses prepare to reopen

Tyson Dienstberger of CMC Management in Piqua uses a portable sprayer to sanitize and disinfect the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce offices on Tuesday. As Ohio begins to reopen for business, owners and managers are taking steps to insure the health and safety of both employees and customers. The PACC will reopen beginning Monday, May 4, by appointment only.

