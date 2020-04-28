Area briefs

Transfer station hours modified

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Transfer Station will be opening to the public on Saturday, May 2, for normal business hours.

The Transfer Station was previously going to be closed to the public through May 2, but this has been modified as staff have been released to work earlier than expected. This change allows the Transfer Station to serve the residents of Miami County in a safe manner beginning Saturday, May 2.

The Miami County Transfer Station will remain open to serve those who are commercially licensed to haul solid waste and commercial dump trailers only now through May 1 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The Miami County Recycling Center will remain open now during those modified hours listed above.

Please visit their website at www.miamicountyrecycles.org for current information.

Carry-out meals offered

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering carry-out meals .

On Wednesday, April 22 meatloaf sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be offered for $4. Carry-out will be available from 5-7 p.m.

On Thursday, April 23, pulled pork sandwiches with chips and pickle are on the menu. Pick-up will be available at 377 N. Third St.,Tipp City, from 5-7 p.m.

Sunday, April 26 will offer a breakfast with scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit and gravy and a pancake for $5. Free delivery for orders in Tipp City or Pick-up orders between 9-11 a.m. Breakfast orders can start being placed at 8:45 a.m.

Call (937) 667-1995 to place all orders.

City to fog

TIPP CITY — The city of Tipp City will fog the community for mosquitoes on May 13 with a rain date of May 14, including City Park and Kyle Park.

The fogging in the residential and downtown areas will be performed over the city streets. A second application will be done on May 27 with a rain date of May 28. A third application will be done on June 10 with a rain date of June 11. A fourth application will be done on June 24 with a rain date of June 25. A fifth application will be done on July 15 with a rain date of July 16, followed by the sixth and final fogging on July 29 with a rain date of July 30.

The mosquito fogging will begin at 9 p.m. and conclude by 3 a.m. on the days stated, beginning on the western side of the city and proceeding easterly, fogging the entire community.

Residents are advised to avoid direct contact with the fogging mist and to close house and automobile windows. If rain or wind conditions prevent fogging, the city will reschedule the applications. Additional fogging may occur later if needed.

Any questions can be directed to the City Utility/Services office at 667-6305.