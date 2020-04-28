Hospice celebrates volunteers

TROY — During National Volunteer Week, April 19-25, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County recognized its volunteers for their support. In 2019, 169 volunteers provided more 8,000 hours of service and made more than 2,800 patient visits.

These volunteers support the not-for-profit hospice through patient care, office and event support, bereavement support, housekeeping, animal-assisted therapy, and the American Pride® Veteran Care by Ohio’s Hospice, including the We Honor Veterans program.

“Our volunteers make such a difference in what quality end-of-life care looks like,” said Beth Shrake, volunteer coordinator at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “They are compassionate, caring and kind. All of them are willing to jump in and help where needed.”

Each year, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County recognizes its volunteers with an appreciation dinner. Because of COVID-19, that dinner has been postponed until later in the year. During National Volunteer Week, the volunteer services team sent cards to show thanks and appreciation to the volunteers.

“We can never thank them enough,” Shrake said. “We have been trying to lift their spirits during this time, and we have had contact a couple times a week.”

To learn how to become a volunteer, call (937) 335-5191, or visit the website at https://www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org/volunteer-services/.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses. Its outstanding care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.