Piqua City Schools recognize outstanding employees

PIQUA — The achievements of Piqua City Schools’ faculty and staff were not forgotten amid the COVID-19 pandemic as Superintendent Dwayne Thompson and Board President Clint Bostick spent Saturday, April 25, driving to staff members’ houses to recognize this year’s Outstanding Educators and Support Staff Members of the Year.

“We are super proud of all of our staff members,” Thompson said. “These particular members are being recognized by their peers for being outstanding role models for our students and each other. It felt great to spread some cheer today!”

Piqua staff at each building nominated their colleagues for the honor two weeks ago and then voted last week for the finalists.

The PCS Outstanding Educators of the Year included Jennifer Huelskamp at Springcreek Primary, Lorrie Duer at Washington Primary, Macarena Studebaker at Piqua Central Intermediate School, Jared Askins at Piqua Junior High School, and Troy Ouhl at the Piqua High School.

The PCS Outstanding Support Staff Members of the Year included Kelly Snider at Springcreek Primary, Courtney Drees at Washington Primary, Jennifer Blankenship at Piqua Central Intermediate School, Toni Riley at the Piqua Junior High School, Shelli Mitchell at the Piqua High School, and Karen Magoteaux at the central office.

The Piqua Teacher of the Year Committee will be selecting one District Teacher of the Year and one Support Staff Member of the Year, which will be announced the first week of May during Staff Appreciation Week.

