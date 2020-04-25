No injuries in Troy car fire

Troy firefighters battle a car fire in the parking lot of La Fiesta Express on West Main Street on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. A woman was in the drive-thru line when her vehicle began to smoke. As she moved forward she began to see flames so she moved to the parking lot and got out of the car. Troy Fire Department and police responded. The fire was extinguished. There were no injuries.

