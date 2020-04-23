Restaurant inspections

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

Feb. 20

• Faith’s Pizza, 536 Wilson Ave., Piqua — Violations/comments: Date all ready to eat TCS foods with date opened or made. Must discard any remaining food after seven days. The dough roller needs to be cleaned. The following items need to be cleaned: the hood, the upright freezer, shelf by fryer. There is still a hole in the wall by oven. Needs to be repaired. The walls and floors need to be cleaned.

Feb. 21

• Mikado, 1574 Covington Ave., Piqua — Violations/comments: The dishwasher was not dispensing enough sanitizer, 12 ppm. Must have at least 50 ppm of chlorine to properly sanitize. Repair called in. Bacon thawing on counter. Do not thaw at room temperature. Only thaw in refrigerator while cooking, under running draining water or while cooking. Monitor sanitizer levels closely to make sure 50 ppm of chlorine being used. Store food in order cooked with food cooked to highest temp on the bottom and lowest temp on top.

April 15

• 3 Joes, 414 W. Water St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure to wash hands often for full 20 seconds.

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

April 9

• Poppin’ Off, 125 S. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.