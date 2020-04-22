Miami County employee tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI COUNTY — A Miami County employee recently tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the closure of the Miami County Transfer Station to the public now through May 2. Commercial and municipal customers will still have access to the transfer station.

“We have had one employee test positive,” Assistant Sanitary Engineer Doug Evans said on Wednesday. Evans said the employee who tested positive was one of their operators and did not interact with the public.

The Miami County Facilities and Operations Department had Midwest Commercial Cleaning of Tipp City disinfect the Transfer Station again the evening the employee tested positive for the virus, so the Transfer Station has been fogged twice with disinfectant since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The modified hours for commercial and municipal users only at the Transfer Station include 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Transfer Station will be closed to everyone on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Miami County Recycling Center will remain open during the Miami County Transfer Station’s modified hours. The public can still access the recycling center as well due to no employees being at the recycling center.