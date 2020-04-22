Area briefs

Carry-outs offered

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering carry-out meals by calling ahead at (937) 667-1995.

On Thursday, pulled pork sandwiches with chips and pickle are on the menu.

Pick up will be available at 377 N. Third St., Tipp City, from 5-7 p.m. On Sunday, breakfast will be offered with scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit and gravy and a pancake for $5. Pick up orders between 9-11 a.m. Breakfast orders can start being placed at 8:45 a.m. by calling (937) 667-1995.

ACT prep class set

TIPP CITY — An ACT Test Prep class will be offered June 8-9.

In this intensive, six-hour seminar, offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services, students will learn to maximize their scores by covering test format and structure, what content appears on the test, ACT-specific testing strategies, and time management strategies. This ACT test-taking curriculum is currently used in over 30 high schools throughout Ohio and is proven to increase student scores.

Tuition includes the book ACT Strategy Smart and subsequent online access to sample questions, answers, assessment, and content-area flash cards. The instructor is Dave Dobos, MIT alumnus. The class will be held at the Tipp Middle School located at 555 N. Hyatt, Tipp City. The cost for the class is $79 for residents and $89 for non-residents. The class will be held on Monday and Tuesday, June 8 and 9 from 6–9 p.m.

To register and pay, visit our website at tmcomservices.org.

Food distribution set

PIQUA — Shared Harvest Foodbank, in partnership with the Miami County Food Insecurity Committee, will offer food distribution from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25 in the Upper Valley Career Center Adult Technology Center parking lot at 8901 Looney Road, Piqua.

Organizers are planning for food distribution to feed 1995 households with the Ohio National Guard providing the majority of the volunteer force, according to Alisha Barton, extension educator for Family and Consumer Sciences, Ohio State University Extension Miami County.

“With the number of people currently laid off, etc., people who have never needed our services in the past may right now,” Barton said.

This will be a no-contact distribution. Volunteers will not be taking ID’s or paperwork in hand, and clients will not sign anything or get out of their vehicles.

For updates, recipes and more, text@miamifood to 810-10.