Miami East BOE approves electronic meetings

By Matt Clevenger

For Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — The Miami East board of education has approved a resolution allowing members to participate in future meetings electronically.

Board members approved the resolution, which allows members to participate in board meetings either by telephone or other electronic means, during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, April 20.

In other business, board members also approved the selection of two contractors for work on the district’s upcoming high school stadium bleacher project. Bids for the project, which includes replacement of the visitors’ bleachers, were received on April 10. Board members approved Dant Clayton for the bleacher contract and M & T Excavating LLC for the general trades package.

Board members went on to approve the Miami East Junior High handbook for the 2020-2021 school year, and the district’s participation in the Worker’s Compensation Group Rating Plan for 2021.

The board also announced the creation of special “Stay Viking Strong” days each week to help students, staff, parents and community members stay healthy and connected. Board members offered a special thanks to the district’s counselors Matt Rutledge, Danielle Dillon and Stacy Byrne, who have been planning and organizing the “Viking Strong” day activities so far.

Board members went on to approve the acceptance of three separate cash donations to the district, including $7,607.85 from the Doris McMillan living trust to the Miami East FFA program, $800 from the Ohio FFA Foundation to the Miami East FFA program and $5,109.50 from the athletic boosters to the high school athletic program for uniforms and watches.

The board also approved the hiring of Katie Reed as second shift K-8 school custodian, and June Lewis as swing-shift K-8 school custodian. Board members will hold their next regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 18.