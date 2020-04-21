1st Responders recognize healthcare professionals

First Responders from around the area gather at Troy Kettering Hospital on Tuesday evening to recognize those who are on the lines with a Healthcare Workers Appreciation Night. Representatives from Troy and Piqua police department, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with Troy, West Milton, Tipp City, Bradford, Anna, Covington Fire Departments joined forces in the Troy Kettering Hospital parking lot to show their support.

