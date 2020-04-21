Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

April 17

ASSIST SQUAD: An officer was dispatched to an assist squad call for a male who had overdosed on drugs at approximately 4:40 p.m. on the 500 block of Gordon Street. The male was transported to UVMC by the Piqua Fire Department.

SUSPICIOUS: A complainant reported hearing what she thought was a gunshot at 7:15 p.m. at the Colonial Terrace Apartments on Covington Avenue. An officer checked the area of the apartment complex but didn’t see or hear anything out of the ordinary.

TRESPASSING: A male subject was found sleeping in the reporting party’s detached garage at 7:20 p.m. on the 500 block of New Street. Jeffery B. Bell, 55, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

April 18

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a vehicle that crashed into a parked car at 1:45 a.m. on the 200 block of Harrison Street. A male subject was transported to UVMC by the Piqua Fire Department. He was found to be impaired and provided a blood sample. Investigation is pending. Travis A. Ward, 37, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana, minor misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and minor misdemeanor open container in connection with this incident.

HIT SKIP CRASH: An officer was dispatched to a hit/skip crash at approximately 5:30 a.m. on the 700 block of North Downing Street. The suspect vehicle was identified.

MENACING: Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance in the area of the 100 block of Mound Street at 8:40 p.m. A male exited the residence and pointed a replica firearm at another male. Skyler D. Butt, 24, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing in connection with this incident.

SUSPICIOUS: An officer responded to the report of shots fired in the area of the 1100 block of Vine Street at approximately 11:20 p.m. The area was checked, but no criminal violations were observed.

April 19

LOST: A subject reported she left her wallet at Walmart between noon April 18 and 1 p.m. April 19. When she returned to the store, she could not find it.

THEFT: A subject was caught concealing items at Walmart that he intended on stealing at 2:35 p.m. Suspected drugs were recovered during search. Male was charged with theft, and items collected were to be sent to the lab. Fonzie L. Jones, 39, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A victim reported his vehicle was damaged sometime within the last week on the 400 block of Spring Street.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the area of Country Club Road and North County Road 25-A. A citation was issued for an improper lane change.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A male with known mental health issues was antagonizing his neighbors, attempting to instigate a physical fight, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Plum Street. The male was warned for disorderly conduct.

TRESPASSING: A complainant advised a known male subject was in a residence and the complainant suspected he was attempting to take her dog’s medication at approximately 4:45 p.m. on the 200 block of South Roosevelt Avenue. No resident wanted the male there, and they wanted him trespassed, but they did not have any way to contact him. The male subject was not located or trespassed, and the complainant advised to call 911 if he comes to the residence.

ASSIST SQUAD: An officer dispatched to an assist squad for a possible drug overdose at approximately 7 p.m. on the 600 block of South Wayne Street. A female was revived and transported by the squad.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: An officer was dispatched to a residence for a report of a rock being thrown through the window at 9:15 p.m. on the 900 block of Marlboro Avenue.

April 20

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A male was acting erratically at 12:25 a.m. on the 800 block of West Ash Street. The male appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and had superficial injuries to his head from falling down. He was cited for disorderly conduct and released to a sober adult. Jonathan I. Reineke, Jr., 29, of Miamisburg, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

HIT SKIP CRASH: There was a report of a hit skip traffic accident at 2 a.m. on the 500 block of Park Avenue.