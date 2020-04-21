Covington Council plans village projects

COVINGTON — The Covington Council discussed plans and next steps for several projects throughout the village on Monday during a regular meeting. The meeting was held virtually via Zoom as per social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines.

Village administrator Mike Busse said the High Street sewer project is scheduled for May 5 through 8. Busse said the Ohio Department of Transportation has been notified of the road closure and signs will be posted this week. The village will attempt to notify downtown businesses and will send out an email, Busse said.

Council discussed the occurrence of a water service outage this past weekend when an unknown semi-truck turned from Bridge Street South on Harrison Street, striking and damaging a fire hydrant.

The truck continued without stopping. Damage to the hydrant caused a water hammer in the system, Busse said, which caused two service lines to blow apart and a 6-foot section of main to blow out.

Busse said the damage is likely to exceed $15,000. Aqua Line leak detection company came to assist with identifying the leak locations and Finfrock Construction assisted with the water main breaks. Busse said he is checking with the village’s insurance carrier to see what, if any, coverage may be offered for the event.

A “kick-off” meeting was held with O.R. Colan Associates, Busse said, for High Street appraisal and acquisition services. ODOT is drawing up contracts and work is expected to begin on the project on May 1.

Busse said the Pearl Street waterline improvement project bid on April 16, with the low bidder being Finfrock Construction Company Inc., at $58,000. Council voted to waive the three-reading rule and voted to approve a resolution authorizing the village administrator to sign all necessary documents and enter into a contract with Finrock Construction Inc. for the project.

Prior to that, on April 10, the water plant filter media replacement project bid, with the low bidder being A&N Construction, at $79,780. Council voted to waive the three-reading rule and voted to approve a resolution authorizing the village administrator to sign all necessary documents and enter into a contract with A&N Construction for the project.

Council held a second reading on an ordinance regulating the operation of golf carts on village streets. Within the Ohio Revised Code, under-speed vehicles are generally prohibited from being operated on streets and highways through the state of Ohio, however, a section of the revised code authorizes local authorities to permit the operation of under-speed vehicles on its street by ordinance or resolution, provided the local authority does as follows:

• Limits the operation of under-speed vehicles to streets and highways having an established speed limit not greater than 35 MPH.

• Requires the vehicle owner to submit the vehicle to an inspection conducted by a local law enforcement agency that complies with the requirements established by the department of safety.

• Permit the operation on public streets and highways only those vehicles that successfully pass the required inspection. The vehicles must be registered in accordance with Revised Code Chapter 4503, and titled in accordance to RC Chapter 4505.

• Notify the director of public safety, in a manner the director determines, of the authorization for the operation of under-speed vehicles.

In addition, council also completed the following during Monday’s meeting:

• Voted to waive the three-reading rule and pass a resolution declaring the necessity to replace sidewalks on Ludlow Street, which will be completed as part of the Ludlow Street reconstruction project.

• Voted to waive the three-reading rule and passed a resolution declaring the necessity to replace sidewalks and curb on West Bridge Street. This is a curb-sidewalk combination style project, Busse said.

• Voted to approve the budgeted transfers of $150,000 from the general fund to the street fund and $50,000 from the general fund to the capital fund.

• Held a first reading of an ordinance which would establish a community reinvestment area in the village. This would incentivize and encourage development.

• Voted to approve status change for Greg Vandegrift from probationary to full-time non-probationary status.

• Voted to waive the three-reading rule and voted to approve the COVID-19 leave policy, retroactive to April 1, 2020. This policy will remain valid and in effect through Dec. 31, 2020.

The next Covington Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, May 4.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

