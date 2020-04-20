COVID-19 cases at 131 in county

By Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The county saw only a slight increase in COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Miami County Public Health (MCPH) officials on Monday said the number of coronavirus cases reported for Miami County is now at 131, up two cases from Friday.

The case onset range is March 2 through April 13 with an age range of less than 1 year to 96 years old. There are currently 78 females and 53 males affected by the virus, MCPH officials said.

MCPH officials said the COVID-19 cases include 42 long-term care residents, 31 healthcare workers and 58 considered community spread.

The county also did not record any more deaths since last week, according to MCPH officials. Reported deaths include 18 long-term care residents and four that are considered community spread.

Governor Mike DeWine on Monday announced schools will remain closed through the end of the school year and students will continue with remote learning.

“Practically speaking with the adjustment period that would be necessary for the children and teachers, it is probably in the best interest of students and their learning that the remote learning was extended for the rest of the year,” MCPH officials said.

With DeWine’s “re-opening” of other things beginning May 1, and elective surgeries being one of them, area health systems are looking toward resuming more services.

“Our clinicians, providers, and administrative leadership have been actively collaborating as a health system with the Ohio Hospital Association and Ohio Department of Health to determine safe methods to resume elective surgeries and other temporarily suspended services,” Premier Health officials said. “Once those guidelines are finalized, we will be working to resume those services in a compliant manner.”

Kettering Health officials are doing the same.

“We welcome the opportunity when the governor releases those restrictions, and we can start elective surgeries again at all of our hospitals,” said John Weimer, vice president, Network Emergency, Trauma and Operations Command Center.

Furloughed employees also will be able to return to work when restrictions are lifted.

“We will bring back employees who have temporarily been furloughed as patient volumes increase,” Premier Health officials said. “The availability of sufficient PPE is a consideration when determining when elective surgeries and other temporarily suspended services will resume.”

On Thursday, April 9, Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) employees celebrated the release of two COVID-19 survivors.

“A clap out ceremony was held for two COVID-19 survivors discharged from the UVMC Inpatient Rehab unit where they received rehabilitation therapy prior to going home. Neither was the first COVID-19 survivor discharged from UVMC,” Premier Health officials said. “However, both had recovered from several weeks of severe illness battling COVID-19, and caregivers celebrated their inspiring and joyous recoveries.”

