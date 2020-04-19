Tipp residents wins ‘Lead the Way’ scholarship

For Miami Valley Today

DAYTON — Chaminade Julienne High School senior John Huffman from Tipp City has won $1,000 for college tuition in the 2020 Community Blood Center/Vectren, A CenterPoint Energy Company Lead The Way Scholarship competition.

John chose a sports theme for his campaign “Be Part of a Winning Team, Give Blood.” It features a long-sleeve T-shirt with a team sports jersey design, including a large number “3” on the front for “3 Lives Save” and his slogan and the CBC blood drop on the back.

“My theme will inspire my classmates to donate blood because it targets what a lot of students love most and that is sports,” John said.

The inspiration for the front of the sport is any sports jersey. Jerseys can be seen all around high schools whether professional or a student’s team jersey. When developing this shirt, I focused on what would excite a student most and that is inclusion and the value of donating blood and that is knowing that you saved three lives through a donation that is portrayed prominently on the front of the shirt with the jersey number.

“I think this will also encourage my classmates because it makes them feel like they are part of a larger cause of difference-makers which is what this winning team is. I would be inspired to give based on the fact that I am saving three lives with the blood I give, and I am directly impacting my community and making a difference.”

John comes from a family of blood donors. His dad State Senator Steve Huffman is an ER physician and lifelong blood donor who introduced the legislation designating January as “Blood Donor Awareness Month” in Ohio. John plans to attend the University of Notre Dame.

