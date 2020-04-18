Area briefs

Blood drive set

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. Monday, April 27 at 205 S. Walnut St.

Community Blood Center is urging all donors to wear a face mask at blood drives. Donors are also encouraged to make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220 to maintain social distancing at blood drives and efficient blood collection.

Community Blood Center is checking the temperature of donors before they enter a blood drive as an additional safeguard against the transmission of COVID-19. All CBC staff members wear face masks and donors are encouraged to wear a face mask or face covering.

CBC is setting strict limits on capacity at blood drives to enforce social distancing and avoid over-collection. If donors find all appointments filled, they are asked to please schedule on a different day.

The “Spring into Giving” argyle socks with CBC blood drop are free when you register to donate.

Road to close

UNION TOWNSHIP — Milton-Potsdam Road will be closed between Rangeline and Davis roads from Monday, April 20 through Wednesday, April 22 for a culvert replacement.