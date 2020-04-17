Paul G. Duke Foundation supports emergency fund

TROY — To address the impact of the coronavirus epidemic in Miami County, the Paul G. Duke Foundation has announced a grant for the Troy Emergency Response Fund.

The Troy Emergency Response Fund was created by The Troy Foundation to quickly distribute financial resources to nonprofit organizations serving Troy as well as the Miami County area as they strive to continue and to expand their services for vulnerable individuals and families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and by the related social and economic challenges.

“If ever there was a critical time for local funding groups to work together, it is now during this unprecedented pandemic crisis!” said Duke Foundation President Linda Daniel. “Non-profit organizations desperately need our combined support for their service missions which are being incredibly challenged by exceedingly high service demands, closed facilities and programs, reduced staffing, and cancelled fundraising.”

The Troy Foundation Executive Director Melissa Kleptz said, “It is crucial that non-profits have immediate access to funding to help them continue and expand their services during this time. Funding from the Duke Foundation will not only ensure that the needs of our community are being met, but provide a streamlined process for charitable organizations to access funding quickly. We are pleased to partner with the Duke Foundation to assist non-profit organizations during this crisis.”

The Duke Foundation’s Board of Trustees join The Troy Foundation, the city of Troy, and a wide variety of local companies, individuals, and funding organizations, as the community bands together to support Troy and Miami County organizations and residents in responding to the pandemic.

The Paul G. Duke Foundation, a supporting foundation of The Columbus Foundation, was established in 1983 by Paul G. Duke, a Miami County businessman and philanthropist. Mr. Duke’s philanthropic activities have been continued by his daughter, Patricia Duke Robinson, an active community volunteer and advocate for the residents of Miami County.

Patricia Duke Robinson has entrusted stewardship of the foundation to dedicated leaders from the Miami County community, who are committed to building on the foundation’s 35-year history of strategic grant making and investment in the region.

The Duke Foundation’s Board of Trustees is: Linda A. Daniel, William J. McGraw, III, Esq., Deborah Miller, Rayce Robinson, Ronald B. Scott, and Wade Westfall. Patricia Duke Robinson serves as president emeritus.