Breaking and entering suspect arrested by deputy on routine patrol

MIAMI COUNTY — A Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a man suspected of breaking and entering into a detached garage while the deputy was on a routine patrol.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak reported that at approximately 10 a.m. Friday morning, Deputy Bryce Hodges observed a male subject exiting a detached garage while carrying items on the 8000 block of North County Road 25-A in Springcreek Township. Hodges, who was on routine patrol, also noticed a window broken out on an access door to the garage. Hodges further observed the subject drop the items upon seeing the deputy. Hodges made contact with the subject, who was identified as William J. Sparks, Jr., 31, of Piqua. Sparks had an active probation violation warrant out of Miami County Municipal Court.

Contact was made with the owner of the garage, who relayed Sparks did not have permission to be in the garage and wanted charges pursued. Sparks was subsequently incarcerated in the Miami County Jail and charged with breaking and entering, along with the probation violation warrant.