Senior scrapbook seeks entries

To the Class of 2020:

The celebrations and anticipations of your senior year have changed since the first day of school until today. While the next months remain uncertain, the Miami Valley Today would like to highlight your favorite memory, accomplishment or a photograph that reflects your educational career.

This highlight could be your favorite senior photograph, a sports accomplishment or a photo of you and your best friend. We encourage you to submit a photo with a short description of what the photo means to you.

We also encourage you to put your feelings about this year into words. Send us a short essay — 200 words or less — explaining your feelings about your senior year.

All submissions will be published in a special “scrapbook,” which will appear in the newspaper the week of May 12.

All submissions must be received by Friday, April 24, 2020. Please send your submissions to newsroom@miamivalleytoday.com.

Photos should be attached to the email as a .jpg, do not attach in body of email. All copy should be attached as a Word document or typed directly into the body of the email.

Thank you

— Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Today Editor

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/04/web1_Classof2020.jpg