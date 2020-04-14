Juveniles charged in Bradford crime spree

BRADFORD — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office recently charged four juveniles in connection with reports of criminal damage, breaking and entering, theft, and trespassing occurring in Bradford.

Over the past week, Miami County Sheriff’s deputies have taken numerous reports of car tires being slashed, as well as several thefts, taking place in the village of Bradford. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies investigating the crimes have identified four Bradford juveniles as being responsible for the crimes. The crimes occurred late at night or in the early morning hours. The thefts included mainly thefts from cars, and approximately seven vehicles had tires slashed. There was also a report of a breaking and entering incident involving a detached garage.

The following aged juveniles, all males, were charged into Miami County Juvenile Court on the listed charges:

• A 17 year old was charged with breaking and entering, trespassing, and theft.

• A 16 year old was charged with trespassing and theft.

• A 14 year old was charged with complicity to criminal damaging

• A 13 year old was charged with seven counts of criminal damaging, breaking and entering, trespassing, and theft.

The 13-year-old juvenile is currently being held at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center, and the remaining juveniles will receive court summons. According to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, the 13-year-old juvenile was wearing an ankle monitor due to being on probation in juvenile court, which helped deputies track the juvenile during one of the reported incidents.

“The deputies did a great job following up on leads,” Duchak said.