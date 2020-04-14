Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

April 10

GROSS SEXUAL IMPOSITION: Riley C. Wright, 18, was charged with third-degree felony gross sexual imposition. His address was redacted. Wright is accused of having sexual contact with a female victim under the age of 10. The victim was known to Wright. The offense reportedly occurred one time during approximately the last six months.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to the Shell gas station on Main Street for a theft complaint at 9:30 a.m. A complainant advised a male had been stealing from the store.

TRESPASSING: A complainant and his roommate requested a female be warned for telecommunication harassment and trespassing at approximately 1:15 p.m. on the 9300 block of North County Road 25-A.

THEFT: A complainant advised three individuals were attempting to steal products from Dunham’s at 3 p.m. The complainant advised the individuals were stopped before making it outside with the products.

TRESPASSING: An officer was dispatched to a trespassing complaint at the Comfort Inn at approximately 4:10 p.m. in reference to a male showing up after being criminally trespassed. The male was gone prior to officer arrival and unable to be located. William T. Hall, 41, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident. Hall was charged again with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass after returning to the Comfort Inn again on April 11 at 5 p.m.

THEFT: A subject selected several dog related items and left Family Dollar without paying for them at 5:30 p.m. The subject was later located and charged. Daniel K. Roth, 34, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.

DRUG OVERDOSE: Police responded to a call referencing a male subject who overdosed at approximately 10 p.m. on the 1100 block of Covington Avenue. The male was located and transported to the hospital.

April 11

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Police responded to a call referencing a vehicle having windows broken out at 3:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Camp Street.

THEFT: A subject reported his bicycle was stolen off of his front porch on the 200 block of East High Street sometime overnight.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a male and female sitting on the outdoor patio at McDonald’s on Covington Avenue at 10:30 a.m. The female appeared to under the influence of drugs. The subjects were warned for trespassing, and they left the area.

TRESPASSING AND AGGRAVATED MENACING: A female refused to leave the Baymont Inn and Suites at 2 p.m. Brittny S. Taborn, 40, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident. Taborn was charged later at 3:45 p.m. on April 11 after there was a report Taborn threatened to kill two known subjects. Taborn was charged with first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing and fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic violence in connection with that incident.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: An officer was dispatched to a hit skip traffic crash at Kroger in reference to a Red Dodge backing into a parked car and leaving the scene at 3:45 p.m. The vehicle was located, and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and charged. Kevin R. Morris, 62, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI.

TRESPASSING: Big Lots wanted a subject trespassed who they believed was trying to steal from them at approximately 4:20 p.m. A subject was trespassed from the store.

DISTURBANCE: A complainant reported witnessing two black males assaulting another black male at 5:40 p.m. on the 600 block of West High Street.

ACCIDENT: An adult male was cited for crashing into a parked car at 7:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Leonard Street.

April 12

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to Family Dollar for a theft complaint in reference to a male stealing a cell phone charger at 3 p.m. The male was identified, but gone prior to officer arrival. Christian N. Sekas, 22, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Police responded to a call referencing a verbal argument between a group of subjects at 6 p.m. on the 300 block of Broadway Street. Upon arrival, a large group of subjects were verbally arguing on the sidewalk. One male subject was cited for disorderly conduct. Joseph W. Sheridan, 43, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

ACCIDENT AND OVI: There was a report of a traffic crash with injuries at approximately 9:40 p.m. in the area of West Ash and North College streets. An adult male under the influence of an unknown drug crashed into three parked cars. The male driver was subsequently charged with OVI and additional traffic charges. Samuel M. Millbourn, 25, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI.