Firefighters respond to Union St. fire

TROY — Troy firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire at the Troy Laminating & Coating plant in the 400 block of South Union Street on Monday.

A fire was reported inside the building shortly after 10 a.m. Initial calls to Miami County 911 reported flames visible and that the building was being evacuated.

As Troy fire units converged on the scene, a tower truck from Tipp City Fire Department was requested to respond.

Assistant Chief Eric Krites of the Troy Fire Department said that a work crew was welding as part of the installation of new duct work which started a fire in a wall.

The fire was difficult to reach as it was behind a large machine.The fire was extinguished and firefighters then checked to insure that it had not spread to any other areas.

Krites said that fire damage is less than $5,000.

Firefighters began clearing the scene around 11:30 a.m.

Firefighters from Troy and Tipp City Fire Departments work at the scene of a reported fire at Troy Laminating & Coating on South Union Street on Monday morning. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/04/web1_041320mju_fire_tfd_union.jpg Firefighters from Troy and Tipp City Fire Departments work at the scene of a reported fire at Troy Laminating & Coating on South Union Street on Monday morning.