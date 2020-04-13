Help finding suspect sought

CONCORD TOWNSHIP — Miami County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a breaking and entering of a pole barn in the 2000 block of Peters Road in Concord Township.

The break-in occurred in the night of Wednesday, April 8. Video surveillance captured a photo of the suspect. Anyone knowing the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Steve Hickey at (937) 440-3965, Ext. 6629. Anonymous tips can also be left at (937) 440-3990 or on the sheriff’s office website at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff