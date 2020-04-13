Troy PD saves man from jumping off bridge

TROY — An apparent suicidal man was talked to safety by Troy Police officers on Sunday evening.

Police were dispatched to the North Market Street Bridge just after 10:15 p.m. on a report of a man standing outside the bridge railing.

Officers arrived to find the man outside the rail and apparently holding a knife to his chest.

North Market Street was quickly closed to traffic between Staunton Road and Water Street and a negotiator summoned to the scene.

After a half-hour of talking, the man relinquished the knife.

About an hour after the stalemate began, the man, whose name has not been released, gave himself up and surrendered to Troy Police officers.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

We will have more on this story as further information is released.