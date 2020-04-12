Two injured in pair of ATV crashes

MIAMI COUNTY — Two persons were injured in a pair of ATV crashes over Easter weekend in Miami County.

On Saturday evening, Troy medics were sent to an address in the 5000 block of Casstown-Sidney Road where a female driver reportedly crashed on an ATV while riding in a farm field.

She was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Another ATV crash, this one on Easter Sunday afternoon near Bradford, saw Bradford Rescue Squad sent to assist the male driver.

Reports indicate that the male was ejected from his ATV at “high speed” around 6:30 p.m. CareFlight was requested to the scene but was not able to fly due to weather.

The patient was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center where a Miami Valley Hospital Mobile Intensive Care Unit medic was dispatched to meet Bradford.

The names and conditions of both patients are not available at this time.

By Mike Ullery

