Easter joy for local families

Volunteers hand out Easter baskets in front of the Miami Valley Centre Mall on Saturday. The event, organized by Ruth Koon, Stacy Scott, and the Bethany Center Outreach Committee, handed out more than 400 baskets to help local families provide Easter baskets for their children during the current COVID-19 crisis. Scott Family McDonald’s, headquartered in Piqua, provided the “baskets,” which were actually Happy Meal boxes, which helped save money.

Volunteers hand out Easter baskets in front of the Miami Valley Centre Mall on Saturday. The event, organized by Ruth Koon, Stacy Scott, and the Bethany Center Outreach Committee, handed out more than 400 baskets to help local families provide Easter baskets for their children during the current COVID-19 crisis. Scott Family McDonald’s, headquartered in Piqua, provided the “baskets,” which were actually Happy Meal boxes, which helped save money. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/04/web1_041120mju_bethany_easterbaskets-1.jpg Volunteers hand out Easter baskets in front of the Miami Valley Centre Mall on Saturday. The event, organized by Ruth Koon, Stacy Scott, and the Bethany Center Outreach Committee, handed out more than 400 baskets to help local families provide Easter baskets for their children during the current COVID-19 crisis. Scott Family McDonald’s, headquartered in Piqua, provided the “baskets,” which were actually Happy Meal boxes, which helped save money.