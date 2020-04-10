Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

April 6

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Garbry Road for a criminal damage complaint at 8:50 a.m. A city employee reported graffiti located on the bridge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A victim’s unlocked garage on the 500 block of Boone Street was entered and a vehicle inside had three tires and seats slashed with a knife. The damage occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on April 4 and noon on April 6.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A vehicle’s windshield was shot out by a BB gun on the 600 block of South Sunset Drive. It was reported at 2:20 p.m.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A subject said her neighbor had been yelling all day at 2:30 p.m. on the 400 block of South Downing Street. Officers warned the other female for disorderly.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: An officer responded to a call referencing a male subject harassing a female through text messages on Commercial Street at 8:40 p.m. The male was contacted and warned for telecommunication harassment.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Subject was reported to be walking down the street screaming at 9:25 p.m. on the 200 block of West Water Street. Subject was located in a gas station and was still disorderly. Subject was given several opportunities to stop, but continued. Subject was cited. Michelle R. Smith, 59, of Piqua, was cited with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

April 7

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: Complainant advised he was receiving unwanted text messages from a known subject at 6:20 a.m. on Miami Street.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY: There was a report of a traffic accident with injuries at approximately 9:10 a.m. on the 1400 block of Broadway Drive.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: An officer was dispatched to an animal complaint in reference to a dog biting its handler at 9:15 a.m. on the 600 block of South Roosevelt Avenue.

THEFT: An individual advised she had her vehicle registration stolen out of her mailbox at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 600 block of South Wayne Street.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: An officer was dispatched to an animal complaint in reference to the complainant’s daughter being bit by their dog at approximately 10 a.m. on the 300 block of Wood Street.

THEFT: A complainant reported her phone stolen at 11 a.m. on the 900 block of West High Street.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Subjects were arguing outside of a residence on the 500 block of Harrison Street at approximately 5 p.m. Subject was warned for disorderly.

DISPUTE: An officer responded to a call referencing two neighbors having a disagreement over walking a dog in front of the other’s house at 7:20 p.m. on the 300 block of Broadway Street. Both parties were advised it was a civil matter and they needed to work together to come to a resolution.

DISPUTE: An officer responded to a call referencing a female stating a male subject had taken her car to make repairs and has not returned at 9:20 p.m. on Park Avenue. The female found the Facebook post of the vehicle parts being sold. Case is pending.

April 8

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer responded to a call referencing a male subject banging on windows outside of a residence on the 900 block of Park Avenue at approximately 12:15 a.m. Male was located and warned for disorderly conduct.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of a male subject looking into the windows of a residence on Sweetbriar Avenue. The male fled the area on foot. A K9 unit was requested to track the subject. The subject was unable to be located.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of possible shots fired in the area of the 1000 block of Boone Street at 1 a.m. Area was checked and was advised that neighbors let off fireworks. Fireworks stopped prior to police arrival.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A caller advised two dogs were running around the neighbor and being aggressive at 11 a.m. on the 1500 block of Echo Lake Drive. One dog was sprayed due to charging at an officer, and both were eventually recovered and transported to the animal shelter.

SEX OFFENSE: An adult female wanted to report being sexually assaulted between the ages of 9-12. Case is pending.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Complainant reported spray paint on her driveway on Candlewood Boulevard. It happened sometime between April 4-8.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers responded to the report of two subjects yelling at each other at 3:50 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Scott Drive. Officers responded, and subjects admitted to arguing. Parties reported no physical violence or threats of violence.

THEFT: Ulbrich’s Market on Wayne Street advised juveniles were inside the business stealing items at 4 p.m. Two juveniles who were attempting to flee complied with employees until police arrived. The two juveniles were trespassed from the business. Investigation is pending.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a male subject under the influence of some drug rolling around on the ground and street at 8 p.m. on the 500 block of Young Street. The male was located and transported to UVMC for further treatment. Jonathan I. Reineke, Jr., 29, of Miamisburg, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.