Streets to see resurfacing this summer

PIQUA — Sections of Nicklin Avenue, College Street, and the Candlewood neighborhood are part of approximately a dozen sections of roadway that will be resurfaced this summer through the city of Piqua’s annual Street Resurfacing Program.

The Piqua City Commission recently awarded its 2020 Street Resurfacing Program contract to Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. at a cost not to exceed $670,000, which includes a 10 percent contingency. Barrett Paving Materials was the lowest of three bidders for the project.

According to maps provided by the city of Piqua, the streets and sections of roadway that will be resurfaced through this program include:

• Nicklin Avenue, between Vine Street and Park Avenue

• Scott Street between Walker Street and Nicklin Avenue

• Gill Street between Walker Street and Nicklin Avenue

• Elm Street between Lincoln Street and Nicklin Avenue

• College Street between Park Avenue and High Street

• Greene Street between College and Franklin streets

• West Ash Street between College and Franklin streets

• Caldwell Street between High and Greene streets

• Ann Street

• Walker Street

• Sweet Briar Avenue

• Andover Avenue

• Marlboro Avenue

• New Haven Road

• Amesbury Court

• Plymouth Avenue, between Sweet Briar Avenue and Amesbury Court

The road work will include roadway base repairs and the overlaying of the roadway with a new asphalt surface. The work is anticipated to begin in late June or early July.

According to City Engineer Amy Havenar, streets are selected for resurfacing based on the following criteria:

• The volume of traffic

• How many streets in an area need resurfaced

• The condition of the streets, such as if it can just be patched or if it needs base work for reconstruction

• Are there utility upgrades that are needed prior to resurfacing, such as with gas line replacements with Vectren or underground utility work that needs to be done first before the road can be resurfaced

• How the streets hold up over the winter

The sources of funds for this annual resurfacing program include the street department and the street income tax funds, as well as funds from the water, wastewater, and stormwater funds.

City Manager Gary Huff said during the Piqua City Commission meeting this week that the Piqua Public Works Department will be doing additional street paving, as well, that are not included on the list with this program.

“Public Works will be doing some streets, also,” Huff said. “They’ll do short sections of paving where streets are just bad in certain sections and some short streets.”

In conjunction with the street resurfacing program, the commission awarded a contract to A to Z Property Maintenance LLC for the Sidewalk ADA Compliance Program. A to Z Property Maintenance was the lowest of six bidders for the sidewalk program, which will install 36 ADA-compliant handicap ramps at intersections of streets that will be resurfaced through the city’s annual street resurfacing program.

“This will be for 36 ramps and the replacement of four catch basins,” Havenar said. “We have worked with A to Z in the past, and we’re confident they’ll do us a good job on this project.”

A to Z Property Maintenance will complete the sidewalk program at a cost not to exceed $80,000. The work will begin as soon as possible and has a completion date of June 12. The ramps will have to be installed before the street resurfacing program can take place.

