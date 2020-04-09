Piqua Library offers online programs, resources

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library is committed to serving the needs of the public while also working to ensure the safety and health of our patrons, staff, and community. Based on the “Stay at home” order issued by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D. MPH, the library is remaining closed through May 2. The Library hopes to reopen to the public on Monday, May 4.

While the library is closed due to COVID-19, no library patrons will be penalized for not returning library materials on time.

Staff are offering online programs through our Facebook page, including Facebook Live readings, craft demonstrations, a community poem project, and a photography challenge.

The library may be currently closed to the public, but many resources are available online 24/7. On the library’s website, at www.piqualibrary.org, patrons can access The Ohio Digital Library where you can borrow eBooks, digital audiobooks, digital magazines, and videos. You just need your library card and password to log in. If you do not know your password you can send an email to tgraves@piqualibrary.org and you will be given a password. If your library card is expired, please use the above email and your card will be reset for a while to allow you to check out. If you do not have a library card, the Ohio Digital Library has provided a login to patrons with a temporary card until business resumes as normal.

The library wants its patrons to know that they can respond to the US Census online. Responding to the census is important because it helps inform funding for key public services for your community, like education programs and schools, hospitals and healthcare, roads and bridges, and emergency and disaster response. Respond online, at www.2020census.gov.

The library also has a variety of research databases on its website, including Ancestry.com, which is available for home use for a limited time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a rapidly changing situation and the library will post updated information via its social media pages as it becomes available.