Foundation forms Emergency Response Fund

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation announced Wednesday the creation of the Piqua Emergency Response Fund to support nonprofit organizations serving the unique needs of the Piqua community in the midst of the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

The foundation is committing $50,000 from its unrestricted monies toward the fund, and invites individuals, businesses and not-for-profits to contribute to the fund to expand the breadth and depth of its reach.

“We understand that our nonprofit community is serving the immediate health care, financial and human services needs created by this outbreak and are poised to support the organizations on the frontline of the response,” said Steve Staley, president of The Piqua Community Foundation Board of Directors. “We encourage those involved with organizations serving our community to contact us about their COVID-19 service expenses and discuss how we can help.”

Funds are available to 501(c)3 or equivalent organizations that serve the residents of Piqua,, and not for individuals directly. Organizations may apply for these funds outside of the twice-annual standard grants’ guidelines and in addition to current spring cycle requests.

“We anticipate that grant awards will be made up to $5,000 per qualified organization. However, we will consider requests of larger amounts to serve an exceptionally large population or support multiple nonprofit organizations working cooperatively,” said Michelle Perry, incoming executive director of The Piqua Community Foundation. “We do want to note that while organizations are undoubtedly feeling the strain of pandemic consequences, The Foundation is focused on funding direct support services related to the outbreak and not to organization’s operational losses.”

Simple grant applications, available at piquacommunityfoundation.org/news, will be reviewed by the Piqua Emergency Response Fund committee, and awards will be made on a rolling basis upon review and approval by the committee. Allocations will continue until June 1, 2020, or until money is expended, whichever comes first. Grant distributions will be made as soon as approved by the emergency grant committee to allow for immediate assistance.

For more information about the Piqua Community Foundation and standard and emergency giving in the Piqua community, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org. Charitable donations to the Piqua Emergency Response Fund may be sent to P.O. Box 226, Piqua, OH 45356 with “emergency fund” in the memo line. For specific questions about the Emergency Response Fund, email incoming executive director Michelle Perry at michelle@piquacommunityfoundation.org.