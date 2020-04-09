First Presbyterian Church responds to need

TROY — First Presbyterian Church, at 20 S. Walnut St. in Troy, will continue to serve breakfast each weekday, from 9:15 -9:45 a.m., to anyone who needs it, no questions asked.

This project began over 15 years ago thanks to Nikole Harnish and has continued ever since. Referred to as “The Breakfast Club,” the program involves over 50 volunteers, and is currently coordinated by Margaret Dillow of Troy.

Under normal circumstances, visitors are able to eat breakfast inside the church, however, due to the coronavirus and the need to avoid crowds and practice social distancing, some adjustments to distribution have been made.

According to lead pastor Rev. Frank Rupnik III, meals are now carefully prepared by volunteers inside the church and then passed out in bags on a table outside the church.

The bags include a variety of food, including things like cereal, fruit, silverware, a napkin, yogurt, and a hot specialty item made that morning. People may come by and take the bag to go, Rupnik said.

“I really enjoy doing it,” Rupnik said. “It makes me feel good knowing that we can really make a difference in people’s lives. It’s not much, but it helps.”

Rupnik added that while The First Presbyterian Church serves breakfast, people may also visit Richard’s Chapel for lunch and St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen for dinner.

“I think during this challenging time, it’s now even more important than ever that we come together and support one another,” Rupnik said. “We will get through this. I feel as though God has blessed us and now we should share that blessing with others.”