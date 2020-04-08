Happy endings

Piqua Police Officer Josh May closes the door to his cruiser as Miami County Animal Control Officer Ann Smith leads a dog to her van after a pair of dogs were found running loose on Echo Lake Drive in Piqua on Wednesday morning. Both dogs were transported to the Miami County Animal Shelter where officials located the owner and reunited them with their dogs. Both dogs were healthy and happy to see their owner.

Piqua Police Officer Josh May closes the door to his cruiser as Miami County Animal Control Officer Ann Smith leads a dog to her van after a pair of dogs were found running loose on Echo Lake Drive in Piqua on Wednesday morning. Both dogs were transported to the Miami County Animal Shelter where officials located the owner and reunited them with their dogs. Both dogs were healthy and happy to see their owner. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/04/web1_040820mju_ppd_dogs.jpg Piqua Police Officer Josh May closes the door to his cruiser as Miami County Animal Control Officer Ann Smith leads a dog to her van after a pair of dogs were found running loose on Echo Lake Drive in Piqua on Wednesday morning. Both dogs were transported to the Miami County Animal Shelter where officials located the owner and reunited them with their dogs. Both dogs were healthy and happy to see their owner.