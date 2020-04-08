Area briefs

5K run to support BNC wildlife

TROY — If you enjoy running or hiking on woodland trails, you’ll love BNC’s Virtual 5K Run Wild for Wildlife. Thanks to the support of sponsors, Brukner Nature Center staff are still having the annual 5K Run Wild for Wildlife fundraiser — with a few creative changes.

Registrations without T-shirts must be postmarked by Thursday, April 16 or dropped off by Tuesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. A drop box will be out if the center is still closed.

Participants can run/hike anytime they want in the next year, but arrows for the course will be set up Saturday, April 25 through Sunday, May 10.

Participants are asked to space out their run/hike to continue social distancing. If the parking lot is packed, participants are asked to come back another time.

Registration forms can be downloaded at bruknernaturecenter.com.

‘Support local’ shirts available

PIQUA — MainStreet Piqua and the Piqua Arts Council are selling “Support Local Piqua, Ohio” T-shirts to continue the work the organizations provide to the community, which are funded mainly from donations and grants. A portion of the proceeds, 40 percent, from the sales will be donated to the programs. The T-shirts are $19.95.

Both programs are responsible for many programs in the community and with businesses being temporarily shut down because of coronavirus, sponsorships and grants have become uncertain.

Shirts are 100 percent cotton and ash color.

Coffee cups also are available.

Shirts can be purchased at Susie’s Big Dipper or Dobo Delights Bakery or shipped by contacting stores.inksoft.com/support-local/shop/home.

For more information, email melanie@elite-etc.com.