Latest COVID-19 victims named

MIAMI COUNTY — The last two deaths recorded in Miami County includes the first death not connected to the nursing homes outbreak.

Miami County Coroner Dr. William Ginn has identified the 11th COVID-19 victim as Douglas Marshall, 72, Troy. Mr. Marshall was a resident of Koester Pavilion.

The 12th victim, Marion Miller, 77, Troy, however died in his home and has no relation to the Koester Pavilion or SpringMeade Health Center nursing homes, according to Dr. Ginn. Mr. Miller was coronavirus positive.

Dr. Ginn said the average age of those who have passed due to the virus is 82.

