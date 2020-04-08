M-U staff ‘on parade’ to connect with students

Bulldog Bags will be distributed from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, April 9 at Ludlow Falls and Laura fire stations, Potsdam UMC, Hoffman Church and Good Shepherd’s parking lot. Bulldog Bags and student meal distribution will not be held during the district’s spring break.

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union’s Bulldogs were on parade as a way for students and staff to connect to one another during a “Sunday drive.”

Approximately 73 Milton-Union Local School teachers took to the streets in a caravan last Sunday afternoon. The caravan of cars drove through West Milton’s neighborhoods as teachers rolled down their windows to wave to their students and community members. Some staff members decorated their vehicles with messages to students like “Keep Making Music” and “Bulldogs are Strong.”

Students in return lined the streets with signs such as “We Miss School” and “Thank You from the Class of 2020” and “I Miss You Mrs. Budd” as staff drove by. Some neighborhoods also placed signs on stop signs, which said “We Miss Our Teachers” during the parade.

Superintendent Dr. Brad Ritchey said staff has come up with unique ways to connect with their students during the quarantine, which abruptly shut down all schools March 13. Ritchey shared an example of third-grade teachers delivering Easter eggs to homes with math and reading exercises to solve and “crack codes.” Teachers leave the eggs in mailboxes or outside the home for students to discover.

For more information about Milton-Union Local Schools, visit www.milton-union.k12.oh.us.

