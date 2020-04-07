Police arrest woman in shooting incident

SIDNEY — A Sidney woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly firing a gun at a Troy man.

Teresa A. Holthaus of Sidney was arrested by Sidney Police following the incident. She has been charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

According to Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, on Tuesday, April 7, at approximately 2:38 p.m., Sidney Police units were dispatched to the parking lot of the Sidney Walmart, 2400 W. Michigan St., in regards to a male subject being shot at. Upon arrival officers learned Jeffrey Epley, 63, from Troy, was driving in his pick-up truck through the parking lot of Walmart.

He was being followed aggressively by a car driven by Holthaus. Holthaus was reported by bystanders as pointing a handgun out her window as she followed close behind Epley. Epley reportedly stopped his vehicle near the lawn and garden section and started to exit his vehicle at which point Holthaus allegedly fired the gun — believed to be a 38 revolver — in the direction of Epley striking the rear of his truck.

Holthaus then drove away from the scene. Officers immediately responded to Holthaus’ residence where she was taken into custody without incident.

The vehicle and handgun believed used during the incident were recovered at the residence.

She was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

Tangeman said it is believed that this incident between Epley and Holthaus stems from unresolved domestic issues after they recently ended a lengthy relationship.