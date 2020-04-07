Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

April 2

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Port A Jon at construction site damaged overnight on Ottawa Circle.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer observed a door that was open and windows busted out on a vacant building at 4 p.m. on the 100 block of South Main Street. Officers cleared the building, finding nothing of note. An officer was able to secure the doors, and the owner was notified of the broken windows.

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: An officer received a complaint from a citizen who flagged him down at 4:50 p.m. The complainant had concerns about juveniles playing at skate park due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were about 10 juveniles, and they were dispersed.

SUSPICIOUS: Police was dispatched to a child abuse complaint from a refused caller in reference to a small child crying for several minutes inside of a residence at 5:45 p.m. The address that was provided by the anonymous caller did not exist. The area was checked and no signs of child abuse were observed nor was any crying heard coming from any of the surrounding homes. The location was redacted.

TRAFFIC STOP: A driver was cited for driving under suspension on the 600 block of South Street at 6:35 p.m. The registered owner of the vehicle was cited for wrongful entrustment.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at 7 p.m. in the area of Washington Avenue and Vine Street.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a male and female removing a piece of wood on a window and coming into the home with the intent to squat for the night at 7:05 p.m. on the 1000 block of West High Street.

April 3

THEFT: Subject reported his vehicle stolen at 4:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Washington Avenue. Vehicle was entered as stolen.

THEFT: Victim reported a drill stolen from his unlocked garage at 4:50 a.m. on the 500 block of Cleveland Street.

TRESPASSING: Subject was warned for trespassing at a residence on the 600 block of Wood Street at 8 a.m.

DRUG OFFENSE: Joshua D. Williams, 36, of Troy, was charged with two counts of fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substances at approximately 8 a.m. Williams was charged in connection with an incident on Jan. 25.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident at approximately 2:10 p.m. in the area of Miami and Commercial streets. A driver was cited for driving under suspension and driving outside of her privileges.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A caller advised a neighbor was outside yelling at her and her children at approximately 6:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Plum Street. An officer spoke with the neighbor and warned him for disorderly conduct.

CITIZEN ASSIST: There was a report of a confused adult female outside the complainant’s door at 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Gordon Street. It was determined the female had left to get groceries but got lost and couldn’t find her way home. An officer walked her back to her house and got her groceries for her.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A caller advised the rear window of her vehicle was broken out sometime between 7:15-8:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Pinewood Avenue. She did not know who might have caused the damage.