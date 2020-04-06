Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

April 1

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to Walmart for a theft in progress complaint at 12:20 p.m. Employees advised a female left the business without paying. The female was located and charged. A male she was with was also charged. Elizabeth M. Spatcher, 32, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and Travis A. Ward, 35, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

ASSIST SQUAD: An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Harrison Street for a drug overdose at 4:50 p.m. A male overdosed at the address and refused to be transported by squad to the hospital.

DRUG OFFENSE: A subject with a warrant was located overdosing on the side of the roadway at 5:30 p.m. in the area of Rundle Avenue and North Downing Street. Paraphernalia and suspected narcotics were located. The case is pending lab results.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer was dispatched to a 9-1-1 hang up at 9:30 p.m. on the 400 block of McKinley Avenue. Christopher A. Evilsizor, 50, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

WARRANT: There was a 9-1-1 hang up at Speedway on Covington Avenue. A male with a warrant was located inside. He arrested and given summons to appear at a later date. Jonathan R. Rivers, 33, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor failure to appear.

April 2

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: A subject who had been previously trespassed from Speedway on Covington Avenue returned and was causing a problem with customers at 1:40 a.m. A male was charged with trespassing and taken to the hospital for an evaluation. William T. Hall, 41, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Port A Jon at construction site damaged overnight on Ottawa Circle.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer observed a door that was open and windows busted out on a vacant building at 4 p.m. on the 100 block of South Main Street. Officers cleared the building, finding nothing of note. An officer was able to secure the doors, and the owner was notified of the broken windows.

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: An officer received a complaint from a citizen who flagged him down at 4:50 p.m. The complainant had concerns about juveniles playing at skate park due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were about 10 juveniles, and they were dispersed.

SUSPICIOUS: Police was dispatched to a child abuse complaint from a refused caller in reference to a small child crying for several minutes inside of a residence at 5:45 p.m. The address that was provided by the anonymous caller did not exist. The area was checked and no signs of child abuse were observed nor was any crying heard coming from any of the surrounding homes. The location was redacted.

TRAFFIC STOP: A driver was cited for driving under suspension on the 600 block of South Street at 6:35 p.m. The registered owner of the vehicle was cited for wrongful entrustment.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at 7 p.m. in the area of Washington Avenue and Vine Street.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a male and female removing a piece of wood on a window and coming into the home with the intent to squat for the night at 7:05 p.m. on the 1000 block of West High Street.

April 3

THEFT: Subject reported his vehicle stolen at 4:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Washington Avenue. Vehicle was entered as stolen.

THEFT: Victim reported a drill stolen from his unlocked garage at 4:50 a.m. on the 500 block of Cleveland Street.