Pet of the Week

Meet Lila

Hi, my name is Lila. I’m a spunky little dachshund mix. I walk well on leash and I’m super cute. If you are looking for a small-sized companion you could be my forever home. I’m available for adoption at the Miami County Animal Shelter. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.