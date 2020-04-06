Piqua man charged with rape

PIQUA — A Piqua man on Sunday evening was charged with rape in connection with an incident reported in late March.

The Piqua Police Department charged Logan M. Cutcher, 21, of Piqua, with first-degree felony rape in connection with an incident on or around March 25. Cutcher was arraigned on the felony rape charge on Monday in Miami County Municipal Court, where he entered a not guilty plea and his bond was set at $500,000.

According to the Piqua Police Department, Cutcher is accused of forcibly raping an 11-year-old female victim at a residence in Piqua. The victim knew Cutcher through a friend.

Cutcher had also previously been charged with obstructing official business prior to getting charged with rape, and he was arraigned on the obstruction charge on March 31. The victim was previously reported as running away or missing on March 24, and on March 26, she was located at Cutcher’s residence. Cutcher had reportedly lied to police about the victim being at his residence during this time, so he was charged with obstructing official business.

Cutcher is continuing to be held at the Miami County Jail. A preliminary hearing for Cutcher is currently scheduled for April 15.

In 2018, Cutcher was found guilty of two separate charges of first-degree misdemeanor unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one in connection with an incident in November 2017 and one in connection with an incident in May 2018. Cutcher was fined $250 and $100, respectively, for each charge. According to court records, Cutcher has not paid those fines.

Also according to court records, Cutcher was labeled a Tier I Sex Offender in 2018 following the second charge of unlawful sexual conduct, but he is currently not on the state’s sex offender registry.

Alleged victim was 11-year-old girl

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

