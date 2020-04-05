Latest COVID-19 victims identified

Collection site hours change

DAYTON — The Premier Health COVID-19 collection site will have new hours of operation beginning Monday, April 6. The UD Arena parking lot, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Blvd., in collaboration with the University of Dayton, CompuNet and Premier Health Urgent Care.

The collection site will now be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. This site continues to offer a process to collect specimens from patients who have a physician order with them for a COVID-19 test to be performed.

CompuNet will collect and forward specimens as appropriate to its reference laboratory, Quest Diagnostics, for COVID-19 testing.

Since the Premier Health COVID-19 collection site opened on March 17, over 2,200 COVID-19 tests have been administered.