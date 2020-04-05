Latest COVID-19 victims identified

Collection site hours change
DAYTON — The Premier Health COVID-19 collection site will have new hours of operation beginning Monday, April 6. The UD Arena parking lot, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Blvd., in collaboration with the University of Dayton, CompuNet and Premier Health Urgent Care.
The collection site will now be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. This site continues to offer a process to collect specimens from patients who have a physician order with them for a COVID-19 test to be performed.
CompuNet will collect and forward specimens as appropriate to its reference laboratory, Quest Diagnostics, for COVID-19 testing.
Since the Premier Health COVID-19 collection site opened on March 17, over 2,200 COVID-19 tests have been administered.
MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Coroner Dr. William Ginn has has identified Ralph Brown, 90, of Troy, as the ninth Miami County resident to die due to COVID-19. Mr. Brown was a resident of SpringMeade Health Center.
Diane Estep, 63, of Piqua, has been identified as the 10th person to die from the virus. She passed away on Friday. Mrs. Estep was a resident of Koester Pavilion.
According to the ODH, there are currently 76 confirmed cases, including the deaths, in the county with 28 of those hospitalized.