Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Chelsea Polleys, Stephen Polleys to David Buffenbarger, Penny Buffenbarger, $249,900.
Scott Carlson Revocable Living Turst to Edgar Avitia, a part lot, $122,500.
Rochelle Dever to Kelly Thwaits, $243,400.
Dorothy Laufer, Kathleen McClelland, Lewis McClelland to Larry Ishmael, one lot, one part lot, $134,000.
Melissa Harmon, Rick Harmon to Brittany Hoying, one lot, $176,500.
Scott Investments of Troy to Brenda Brideweser, Dennis Brideweser, one lot, $58,900.
Scott Investments of Troy to Ahmed Daoud, Heather Daoud, one lot, $306,100.
Metropolitan Life Insurance, New Penn Financial, Newrez LLC, attorney in fact, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Mark Evans, one lot, $173,900.
Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.
Thomas Hughes to Amber Hughes, one lot, $0.
Sandra Kelly to Michaela Humphrey, one lot, $135,000.
Susan Fogt to Heather Maxwell, James Maxwell, one lot, $60,000.
Ashlee Crabtree, Melvin Crabtree to Audrey Ziesemer, Kaleb Ziesemer, one lot, $99,000.
Halifax Land Company to Amy Dawson, Jeffery Dawson, one lot, $51,900.
PIQUA
Krystle Martin to Lee Katterhenry, one lot, $95,000.
Lisa Werling, Wayne Werling to Lisa Werling, $0.
Erika Penrod, Thor Penrod to Chelsea Norris, Matthew Norris, a part lot, $26,000.
Bonnie Warner Revocable Trust, Larry Warner Revocable Trust to David Penny, one lot, $27,500.
Amy Morrow, Gregory Morrow to Jon Dankworth, one lot, $65,000.
Terry Bush, Paolina Quafisi to Maghan Lambert, one lot, $120,000.
Hart Family Investment Group LLC to Brandon Heindl, one lot, $245,000.
Jack Pleasant, Sarah Pleasant to Shawn Fair, Stephanie Fair, two lots, $97,500.
TIPP CITY
NVR Inc. to Erica Voisard, Nicholas Voisard, one lot, $356,400.
Jason Huelsman to Celest McCarty, one lot, $190,000.
Jeffrey Storrer, Yen Storrer to Jeffrey Storrer and Yen Storrer Revocable Living Trust, $0.
Randolph Behm, Theresa Behm to Randolph and Theresa Revocable Living Trust, one lot, $0.
Julie Moran, Michael Moran to Deanna Curtis, Zachary Curtis, $429,000.
Gateway Center Development to Larson Properties, one lot, $537,800.
COVINGTON
Estate Donald Bayer to Susan Bayer, $0.
J&P Sommer Real Estate to Deborah Lee, John Lee, one lot, $0.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Carol Halstead, Robert Halstead to Michael Byington, two lots, $227,000.
Amanda Snider to Denise Snider, Sandra Snider, two lots, $0.
Thach Huynh to Balabek Shakhpandarov, Dilorom Shakhpandarova, two lots, $345,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $52,600.
Inverness Group Inc. to Lisa Crawford, two lots, $340,600.
WEST MILTON
Betty Johansen, John Johansen to John Hornbrook, Misti Spillman, one lot, $192,000.
Trent Chalmers to Blake Brown, a part lot, $131,500.
Linn Martinez, Ruben Martinez to Patricia Oldiges, $130,000.
BETHEL TWP .
Susan Miller to Charles Miller, 7.234 acres, $150,000.
Miami Valley Material Testing Center to K4C Investment, one lot, $0.
Estate of Richard Chapman to Debra Giles, trustee, 1.299 acres, $0.
CONCORD TWP.
Celine Feyten, Pierre-Yves Jullin to Pamela Melton, Wendell Melton, $378,000.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Estate of George Harris to George Harris Trust, Connie Houston, successor co-trustee, Elizabeth Perkey, successor co-trustee, $0.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Jesse Filbrun, Tonya Filbrun, Filbrun Family Revocable Living Trust to Kelsey Filbrun, Travis Filbrun, 5.5 acres, $125,000.
MONROE TWP.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Benjamin Warner, $0.
Jamilyn Mumford, Zachariah Mumford to Dustin Wayne, Michelle Wayne, 0.6944 acres, $285,900.
NEWTON TWP.
Peter Diehl, Miami County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff David Duchak to Kristen Gray, Matthew Gray, 3.3 acres, $92,000.
UNION TWP.
Jodie Hicks Myers, Leonard Myers to Jodie Myers, Leonard Myers, 2.225 acres, $0.
Knostman Brothers LLP to Knostman, $0.
Helen Jessup to Suzanne Huffman, $143,500.
Suzanne Huffman to Samuel Huffman, 3.261 acres, $0.