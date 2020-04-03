Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

March 25

HIT SKIP: On March 25, a caller reported her vehicle was hit at Kroger sometime between March 22-23.

MENACING: An officer was dispatched to a report of an intoxicated male threatening a female at 8:15 p.m. on the 800 block of Cottage Avenue. The male was located and warned for menacing.

March 26

LIQUOR VIOLATION: Officer located a suspicious vehicle at Murphy gas station on East Ash Street after hours at 1:50 a.m. Male was arrested for underage consumption. Caleb M. Moyer, 20, of Huntsville, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor underage consumption of beer.

ACCIDENT: A two-vehicle accident was reported at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the area of North Main and East Water streets. A driver was cited.

MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT: There was a report of a motorcycle crash at approximately 1:15 p.m. in the area of Spring and East Ash streets. The crash occurred when the cyclist laid down his motorcycle and it slid onto the sidewalk. The cyclist refused medical treatment.

ASSIST SQUAD: Officers responded to the report of an assist squad call in reference to female who overdosed on drugs at approximately 4:15 p.m. on the 400 block of First Street.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer responded to the report of a criminal damage complaint at 8:35 p.m. on the 200 block of South Main Street. Two juveniles were reported to have thrown a rock through a window.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer was dispatched to a report of a vehicle being scratched at 9:30 p.m. on the 200 block of South Wayne Street. Brianna M. Howard, 22, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

March 27

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: The theft of several thousand dollars worth in fencing was reported stolen overnight at Western Ohio Fence on the 5400 block of North County Road 25-A. Anthony J. Benbow, 29, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property in connection with this incident.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of shots fired at 11 a.m. in the area of South Wayne and Wood streets. Complainant advised he heard two to three gunshots in the area. Officers responded and found nothing criminal or suspicious.

CHILD ENDANGERING: Police were dispatched to a child endangering complaint in reference of two small children left unsupervised inside a residence at 1:30 p.m. The location was redacted. The complainant advised she did a welfare check on the suspect and observed both kids unsupervised. Audrey E. Hood, 27, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

ASSIST SQUAD: There was a report of a possible drug overdose at 3:35 p.m. on the 800 block of Blaine Avenue.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Several windows were damaged on a vacant residence on the 400 block of Adams Street sometime between March 26-27.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident and possible OVI in a residential area at approximately 5:20 p.m. on the 1600 block of New Haven Road. Upon arrival, an officer located the driver, who had left the scene and was walking. The accident was a single vehicle striking a fire hydrant. The investigation is pending lab results.

March 28

ASSIST SQUAD: Police were dispatched to an assist squad call in reference to a non-responsive male possibly related to a drug overdose at 6 a.m. on the 500 block of South Wayne Street. The male was provided medical treatment on scene, but needed further assistance, so he was transported by squad to UVMC. Male had an active arrest warrant and was arrested.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Echo Lake Drive for a burglary complaint at 6:10 a.m. Subjects possibly under the influence of methamphetamine were knocking on doors telling people to call 9-1-1. April N. Finley, 25, of Piqua, and Joshua A. Mowery, 31, of Piqua, were cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

ASSIST SQUAD: Officers were dispatched to a male who had overdosed at 10:20 a.m. on the 200 block of Franklin Street.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident at 1:45 p.m. in the area of East Ash Street and Scott Drive.

March 29

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: There was a report of a dog running loose, coming after multiple subjects, and biting another dog at approximately 10:45 a.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway Street. Kaitlyn M. Walters, 26, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor dogs running at large.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Police were dispatched to disturbance in reference to a dispute over possible stolen money at approximately 5:15 p.m. on the 500 block of Harrison Street. Diana M. Roberts, 44, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Neighbor advised his dog was friendly and the child could pet the dog at 5:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Walnut Street. The dog bit the child in the face. William J. Cooper, 65, of Piqua, was cited with fourth-degree misdemeanor permitting dogs to bite.