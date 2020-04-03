Piqua’s Taste of the Arts has been postponed

PIQUA — Mainstreet Piqua on Friday announced that its annual event Taste of the Arts has been postponed for the time being due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Someday soon, we’ll all be together again – laughing, dancing, eating, and playing. It’s not a big surprise, but we’re postponing the Taste of the Arts event this year,” Mainstreet Piqua posted on Facebook on Friday.

Executive Director Lorna Swisher of Mainstreet Piqua said they decided to postpone the event due to the unknown of when the restrictions on large gatherings will be lifted, and they are waiting on instructions from state and health officials as to when the event can be rescheduled.

“We are absolutely sure that once this is over, everybody’s going to want to come out,” Swisher said.

The 26th annual Taste of the Arts was previously scheduled for May 8. Taste of the Arts showcases local artists as they do live demonstrations, and the annual event also includes live music, food tents, and activities for children.

Swisher said the rescheduled event may not look exactly like its usual Taste of the Arts events, but they are planning on holding an event to invite the community back to the downtown, as well as give people an opportunity to get out and about once the state is in recovery mode following the pandemic.

For now, Mainstreet Piqua is waiting to find out when that time will be.

“We’ll have a great event,” Swisher said.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

