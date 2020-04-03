St. Pat’s Soup Kitchen hands out pizzas

Doug Lins of Troy, left, hands off a pizza at the St. Patrick Soup Kitchen on Thursday evening. Lins, along with his fellow soup kitchen board members, handed out 400 pizzas to members of the community. The pizzas were purchased thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor. The pizzas were also provided by nine local pizza establishments in Troy.

