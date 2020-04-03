Troy Strawberry Festival canceled

TROY — The Troy Strawberry Festival, Inc. Board of Directors announced Friday morning that, based on an abundance of caution, it will cancel the 2020 festival.

Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathi Roetter said the committee made the decision due to feedback and concerns from vendors and nonprofits for buying products to prepare for the festival.

“We knew we had to make a decision earlier than later,” Roetter said Friday. “We had talked about the idea postponing, but from logistics point, it wasn’t possible.”

Roetter said about 70 non-profits participate in the festival, and for many, it’s the largest fundraiser for their organizations of the year.

“We are continuing to talk about what we can do throughout the year and gathering ideas and getting creative to support the nonprofits,” Roetter said, noting the demand for services and community outreach will be higher due to the COVID-19 virus and its impact on the economy and health of the community.

“We hope our nonprofits can partner with other festivals and other events later in the summer and into the fall. We’ll have to do things a little differently and come back bigger and better in 2021,” Roetter said.

Roetter said the festival drew record breaking crowds the last several years with the accessibility of the downtown site and favorable weather of the weekends.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the members of the festival committee as they prepared for the festival over the past year, as well as our non-profit organizations, arts and craft vendors, performers and sponsors who were primed to celebrate with us,” said Linda Roth, chairman of the 2020 Troy Strawberry Festival. “Our priority continues to be the health and safety of our volunteers, guests and all festival supporters, and as such, we are following the recommendations of national and global health experts.”

The 2020 Troy Strawberry Festival was previously scheduled for Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7.

Roth stated, “Ultimately, the festival is committed to providing a fun, family friendly festival that supports our local non-profits. We are looking at ways we can do that over the coming weeks and months.”

The Troy Strawberry Festival was founded in 1977 as a community festival for the purpose of raising funds for local non-profits.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/04/web1_Troy-Strawberry-2.jpg https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/04/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-13.jpg One of the most rremembered participants in a Troy Strawberry Festival parafge were the Budweiser Clydesdales https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/04/web1_TSF1.jpg One of the most rremembered participants in a Troy Strawberry Festival parafge were the Budweiser Clydesdales

40-plus year festival canceled out of caution for coronavirus