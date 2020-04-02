Renovation begins on historic Troy building

TROY — After four and a half years of planning, securing funding and meeting approval processes from the city and state, Troy Community Works (TCW) recently announced that renovation work on Coleman-Allen-Saidleman (CAS) building is now underway.

The CAS building, well-known as “the old David’s Shoes” building, is located at 1 E. Main St. and is one of the corner anchors of the downtown Troy Public Square.

TCW, a non-profit community development organization, plans to transform the building into eight upper-floor apartments and three ground-level storefronts, all while preserving and protecting the historical aspects of the structure, according to a recent TWC press release. Renovations are expected to be completed by late fall.

“We’re not just preserving a building, we are contributing to the new life being giving our downtown,” said Christy Shell, board president of TCW.

Shell said total renovation costs are $2.6 million, and funding partners include Ohio Development Services Agency, City of Troy, Troy Reinvestment Fund, Greenville National Bank and the Finance Fund.

The project has been secured through loans with Greenville National Bank and the Troy Reinvestment Fund, in addition to grant sources including Community Development Block Grant funds from the State of Ohio, and the Target of Opportunity Funds & Economic Development Revolving Loan Funds, facilitated by the City of Troy, the release states. The project also qualified for a State Historic Income Tax Credit.

Community Design Alliance and Level MB Construction are the architects and contractors, respectively, on the project.

“The City of Troy is looking forward to seeing this project move into the construction phase,” said Troy Mayor Robin Oda. “It will be exciting to see the transformation of the CAS Building over the next several months. It has been a long process of planning and jumping through hoops for TCW and we are pleased that they are finally able to move forward.”

The CAS building, as it is known today, was built circa 1855 and was placed on the National Registry in 1975.

While the interior is being updated to accommodate modern needs, including a four-story elevator, the exterior will thoughtfully reflect the building’s historical past.

According to the release, the exterior concept was created by local designer Jess Neilsen of The Olivine Design Studio and approved by the State Historical Preservation Office. Neilsen consulted with Patrick Kennedy of the Troy Historical Society to map the building’s legacy.

One of the most significant uses of the building was during the Civil War when the third floor became the headquarters and armory for the 71st Ohio Volunteer Infantry, including military units called the Lafayette Blues, the Troy Rangers and the Troy Artillery.

The building will be painted to respect the “uniform blue” color worn by the soldiers. Other elements of the building will be highlighted with gold features, inspired by the details on the jackets worn by the Lafayette Blues, and windows and doorways will be painted navy blue.

“It is exciting to see everything our volunteers have been working so hard for begin to come together,” Shell said. “We know this building will be an asset to our downtown and to our community, as it has been for decades.”

For more information about the CAS Building renovation, or any of TCW’s projects, visit their website at www.troycommunityworks.org.