Piqua reminds public that playgrounds, skate park remain closed

PIQUA — The city of Piqua is reminding the public that, during the next 30 days, it is important to practice social distancing and remain alert to the Stay-at-Home Order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

During this time, Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton have ordered that all parks can remain open, but playgrounds should be closed. The Piqua Skate Park is included in the playgrounds that have been closed due to the pandemic.

The following protocols have been taken to enforce these orders:

• Playgrounds have been taped off

• Signs have been posted at all city playgrounds

• Basketball rims have been removed at Fountain and Mote parks

The Piqua Police Department will not be guarding these playground areas. It is expected parents use good judgment to not allow their children to play on these playground areas and practice social distancing.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/04/web1_Piqua-Playgrounds-Closed-Photo.jpg