Donation helps keep deputies, public safe

MIAMI COUNTY — Thanks to a donation by a local company, owned by a first responder, local law enforcement officers on duty will have access to commercial grade cleaning equipment to keep the COVID-19 virus at bay.

Daniel Quinn, of Tipp City, is a nine-year member of the Tipp City Fire Department and owner of Midwest Commercial Services, an industrial cleaning company. Quinn donated CDC- and EPA-approved cleaner and commercial grade sprayers to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and to the Tipp City Police Department. The cleaning solution is safe to use on equipment and has been tested to kill viruses, including COVID-19.

Quinn shared that he was contacted by a member of the community who said departments such as the sheriff’s office were having difficulty obtaining equipment to keep shared cruisers and transportation vehicles cleaned. Quinn said he was happy to donate the equipment to Tipp City and the sheriff’s office, which will be theirs to keep.

“I know being on the front lines, being a first responder myself, that was unacceptable. We have plenty of chemicals and equipment in stock and we just wanted to help out the guys that I work with, too,” Quinn said.

Quinn said the CDC guidelines to kill the virus is to let the chemicals sit on surfaces for more than three minutes to be the most effective. With police and deputy cruisers being shared by each shift, officers can clean before and after each shift to treat the vehicles to avoid cross-contamination among the departments and combat community spread.

“We are happy to help with that sense of security,” Quinn said.

Quinn said his supplier, Valley Supply in Hamilton, was able to stock Quinn’s business ahead of the virus outbreak. Quinn’s company spans from Columbus to Indianapolis and the Cincinnati regions. The company’s experience includes cleaning schools such as Dayton City Public Schools during flu outbreaks and contracting cleaning services for entities such as Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The company has eight full-time employees and multiple part-time employees.

Quinn and his wife Sarah have owned the company for three years.

“On behalf of me and our entire staff, we can’t thank them enough for their generous donation, which will help keep all the deputies healthy,” Sheriff David Duchak said.

Duchak said the equipment will also be used to sanitize the Miami County Public Transit buses.

“We are trying to pay it forward and help as much as we can to keep things clean and sterile for the community. We are very grateful for (Quinn’s) support and their assistance,” Duchak said.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Robert Morando sprays a disinfectant inside his cruiser on Thursday. The disinfectant and sprayer were donated to the sheriff’s office by Midwest Commercial Services in Tipp City. The spray is safe for electronic equipment and dries quickly. All county cruisers will be disinfected regularly during the current COVID-19 crisis, thanks to the donation. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/04/web1_040120mju_mcso_disinfect-1.jpg Miami County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Robert Morando sprays a disinfectant inside his cruiser on Thursday. The disinfectant and sprayer were donated to the sheriff’s office by Midwest Commercial Services in Tipp City. The spray is safe for electronic equipment and dries quickly. All county cruisers will be disinfected regularly during the current COVID-19 crisis, thanks to the donation. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/04/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-6.jpg

Sheriff’s office, Tipp City PD to use equipment